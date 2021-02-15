Ashleigh Barty Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Ash Barty made light of the challenge of unseeded American Shelby Rogers with a commanding 6-3, 6-4 victory to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the third year in a row on Monday.

The world No. 1 has tried to deflect talk that she might end Australia’s 43-year wait for a home-grown champion next Saturday but she looked every bit the title contender as she swept into the last eight without dropping a set.

Rogers has played quarter-finals at two Grand Slams and made a habit of upsetting highly ranked players but she was unable to get enough of a handle on Barty’s serve to make her high quality returns a factor.

Barty faltered for the first time with victory in sight, allowing Rogers to take back one of the two breaks of serve she had given up in the second set, but the top seed fixed a quarter-final date with Czech Karolina Muchova two games later.

Rafael Nadal Image Credit: AFP

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal said he played his best set of the tournament in beating old nemesis Fabio Fognini as the world No. 2 fights back to fitness from a back injury.

The Spaniard moved into his 43rd Grand Slam quarter-final with his 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win on Rod Laver Arena, which set up a clash with fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal has been struggling with lower back tightness since arriving in Australia, but said he was starting to increase his workload as the problem gets better.

“I played first set, without a doubt, my best level in the tournament,” said Nadal, who is chasing his 21st major title and sole ownership of the men’s record, which he currently shares with Federer.

“Well, it’s normal, too, because I was able to practise for two days in a row. That makes an important difference. My physical condition needs to keep improving, but I think this match helps, too.

“I was not able to practise the proper way for the last 19 days,” he added. “But yesterday I started again to increase the amount of work on the practice, and today has been a positive victory with some long points, so that helps for the next match.”

It is the 13th time he has made the last eight in Australia, moving to joint third on the all-time list behind Roger Federer (15) and John Newcombe (14).

The result keeps him on track to meet top seed Novak Djokovic in the final, with the Serb, who is carrying an abdominal injury, into his 12th quarter-final after seeing off Milos Raonic on Sunday evening.

Excitement’s back

Next up for Nadal is Tsitsipas, who earned a walkover when ninth seed Matteo Berrettini pulled out of their fourth-round clash Monday, also with an abdominal strain.

Nadal said he was excited about facing the Greek star, and warned he was starting to feel like his old self again.

“If we compare how I was five days ago and how I am today’s situation, it’s different, and my perspective and excitement is completely different,” he said.

Coming into the clash, Nadal owned a 12-4 advantage over the flamboyant Fognini dating back to 2013 and he looked sharp, but it wasn’t vintage tennis from the 34-year-old.

He didn’t serve at his best but returned well, creating 19 break point chances although he only converted six.

Nadal raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set after hitting several stunning winners.

But the 33-year-old Italian gathered himself, breaking back before Nadal immediately broke again.

The Italian saved three set points, but his resistance finally crumbled after 46 minutes.

In the second set, Fognini broke for 4-2 when Nadal fluffed a forehand. But Nadal broke back and broke again before wrapping up the set.