Spain's Rafael Nadal. Image Credit: AFP

Sydney: World No. 1 Rafa Nadal won a battle of attrition against fellow left-hander Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 7-6, 6-4 to seal Spain’s spot in the final eight of the inaugural ATP Cup in Perth on Wednesday.

Meanwhile his long-time rival, world No 2 Novak Djokovic, had an easier outing in Brisbane, strolling past Chile’s Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-3 to stay undefeated in the new year and to ensure Serbia will travel to Sydney for the knockouts having won all three of their ties.