Tunisian hurt her ankle in win over Alize Cornet

Eastbourne: Defending Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber reached the Eastbourne final on Friday when Ons Jabeur withdrew with an injury.

Jabeur rolled her right ankle during Thursday’s quarter-final match against Alize Cornet and the Tunisian couldn’t recover in time for her second career semi-final match.

Chasing her first title since she beat Serena Williams in last year’s Wimbledon final, Kerber will play either second-seeded Karolina Pliskova or third-seeded Kiki Bertens.