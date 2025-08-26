Alex Eala sets US Open second round clash with World no.95 Cristina Bucsa

And if the crowd had anything to do with it, she’ll have the same backing in round two. About 90 percent of the 8,000 people packed into her court were waving flags, chanting in Tagalog, and rattling Tauson into errors. “It felt like home,” Eala admitted, her voice breaking as she thanked the Filipino community in New York. “I don’t have a home tournament, so having this support means everything.”