New York: - Carlos Alcaraz defeated Frances Tiafoe in an epic US Open semi-final on Friday, setting up a showdown for the title and world number one ranking against Casper Ruud.
The 19-year-old Spaniard triumphed 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 to become the youngest men's Grand Slam finalist since Rafael Nadal captured the first of his 22 Slams at the 2005 French Open.
Norway's seventh-ranked Ruud earlier defeated Russia's Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 to also reach his first Grand Slam final.