Dubai: Roland-Garros and OPPO have extended their premium partnership for the next two editions of the tournament in 2022 and 2023.
“The FFT [French Tennis Federation] is delighted to renew this agreement with OPPO, a loyal partner with whom we share a desire for innovation. This collaboration with an international brand reinforces our strategy to increase Roland-Garros’s influence worldwide,” said Gilles Moretton, President of the FFT. This collaboration between the Parisian Grand Slam and OPPO is centred around innovation and technology. OPPO recently launched a new brand proposition, “Inspiration Ahead”, which affirms this ambition and ties in with the Roland-Garros tournament’s new signature, “Move the lines, with style”.
Inspirational spirit
“Inspiration Ahead means showing confidence and poise when we are moving forward. Participating in sports events is fantastic for OPPO to convey the mutually inspirational spirit and communicate OPPO’s technology innovation experience with our global users,” said William Liu, OPPO’s President of Global Marketing. OPPO as the 4th consecutive year premium partner hopes to bring tennis inspiration with its unique imaging technology to witness, capture and participate in these precious spirits on the court.
Within the framework of the 2022 tournament, to be held from May 16 to June 5, OPPO will roll out the “RG x OPPO Photo Gallery”, a digital exhibition of photos taken exclusively with OPPO‘s newest upcoming flagship device: Find X5 Pro, thus unlocking its immense potential of unique imaging capabilities. These photos will also be displayed during the Roland-Garros tournament. This year once again, OPPO will collaborate with the “Shot of the Day”, a video of every day’s best shot or rally, which will be posted on the tournament’s various digital platforms.