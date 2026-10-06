Tennis world No.1 Sinner's season over due to knee injury

Dubai: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner’s season is over after the Italian was ruled out for the remainder of 2026 with a knee injury.

Sinner will undergo treatment for inflammation in his knee after receiving advice from his medical team, bringing his season to an earlier-than-expected conclusion.

“On the advice of his medical team, Jannik Sinner will follow a course of treatment for inflammation in his knee,” Sinner's team ‌said ⁠in a statement.

The 25-year-old has endured a demanding season and will now focus on recovering fully before turning his attention to preparations for 2027.

“The decision has been made to have the treatment now to give Jannik ⁠the necessary time to recover before beginning preparations for 2027. As ⁠a result, Jannik will be unable to compete ⁠again during the 2026 season.”

The Italian has established himself as one of the leading players in men’s tennis and has spent much of the season at the top of the ATP rankings.

His absence will be a significant blow to the closing stages of the season, with the leading players battling for ranking points and titles.

Sinner will instead have an extended period away from competition to recover from the knee problem before beginning his preparations for the new season.

The world No. 1 won six titles, including a second successive Wimbledon crown, as well as ATP Masters 1000 titles at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome. His Wimbledon triumph was his fifth Grand Slam title overall.

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