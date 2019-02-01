Atlanta: Just days before the Super Bowl, the US judicial system has ruled that the NFL will not be forced to replay a portion of the NFC Championship Game, which likely would have meant delaying the Super Bowl.
US District Judge Susie Morgan issued a ruling out of New Orleans that rejected the argument of two Saints season-ticket holders, who filed suit against both the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell.
At issue was a late no-call on what appeared to be pass interference by the Rams that, if penalised, likely would have set up a scenario where the Saints could have kicked a game-winning field goal just before running out the clock.
Instead, after the Saints’ field goal there was enough time remaining for the Rams to tie the game and force overtime.
The Rams won 26-23 in overtime to advance to Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots.