Jack Catterall. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Sharing a common goal of earning world title shots next year, world-ranked British super-lightweight Jack Catterall and fast-rising Pakistani hero Muhammad Waseem vowed to put on a show on Friday at the sold-out #RotundaRumble2.

The blockbuster bill, promoted by D4G Promotions in association with Round 10 Boxing Club and MTK Global, will take place inside The Rotunda of Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai and will be shown live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

Catterall (24-0, 13 KOs) is brimming with confidence as he looks to sustain his steady rise on the world stage as he goes up against German counterpart Timo Schwarzkopf (20-3, 12 KOs) in the highly anticipated main event. Catterall weighed in at 141lbs, with Schwarzkopf slightly heavier at 142lbs.

Waseem (9-1, 7 KOs) is fresh from a magnificent 62-second TKO win in September, and he looks to pick up from where he left off as he goes up against former world champion Ganigan Lopez (36-10, 19 KOs). Waseem weighed 114lbs, with Lopez coming in at 112lbs.

Indian superstar Vijender Singh (11-0, 8 KOs) is fighting in Dubai for the first time, and he seeks to continue his comeback after an 18-month hiatus when he faces Ghanaian foe Charles Adamu (33-14, 26 KOs). Singh weighed 167lbs, and Adamu was identical.

World-ranked British super-bantamweight Thomas Patrick Ward (28-0, 4 KOs) also intends to make another strong statement after an eventful 2019 campaign as he battles Mexican counterpart Martin Casillas (20-11-1, 10 KOs). Ward hit the scales at 129lbs, and Casillas was 127lbs.

An action-packed #MTKFightNight also features the likes of Rohan Date, Abilkhaiyr Shegaliyev, Jayr Raquinel, Hasibullah Ahmadi, Sultan Al Nuaimi and Fahad Al Beloushi.

“You can expect a very good fight from a long and hard training camp,” said Catterall. “It’s been a quiet year — fight-wise — but I’ve been in the gym working and practising hard so I expect to have a good fight and to win.

“Every fight is intense. There’s a lot at stake in this fight. After this fight, I want to go on and win world titles. And he (Timo Schwarzkopf) is trying to stop that.