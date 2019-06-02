Los Angeles: Patrice Bergeron tallied a goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins won their fifth straight road play-off game by beating the St. Louis Blues 7-2 in game three of the Stanley Cup finals.

Bergeron, Torey Krug, Marcus Johansson, and David Pastrnak all scored on the powerplay and Tuukka Rask made 27 saves for Boston, who lead the best-of-seven NHL championship series two games to one.

Heading into Saturday’s contest, the Bruins hadn’t been getting much production in the series from their top line or their powerplay. But that all changed in game three as Bergeron’s line caught fire and the Bruins capitalised on several St. Louis’ penalties in front of a crowd of 18,700.

“I can tell you as a penalty-killer in practice, it’s hard to compete against those guys,” Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk said. “I can tell you they’re a lot of fun to watch. I have a lot of respect for the way they move the puck. They’re really good and talented players, and they find options all over the ice.”

Game four is Monday in St. Louis, where the Blues will try to avoid sinking into a 1-3 hole.