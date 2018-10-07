Washington: San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Lonnie Walker will undergo right knee surgery on Monday and miss the start of the upcoming NBA season, the club announced Saturday.

Walker underwent an MRI exam Saturday morning that showed he had suffered a torn medial meniscus in his right knee in the fourth quarter of a 117-93 pre-season home victory over Detroit.

Spurs team physician David Schmidt will perform the operation, after which a timeline for his return will be determined, although typical recovery time would be a minimum of six weeks.

Walker scored six points in his only pre-season appearance.