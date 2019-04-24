Madrid: The Spanish football federation is looking into the possibility of playing the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia beginning next year.
Federation president Luis Rubiales said on Wednesday playing in the Middle East is one of the options being considered for the tournament, as well as a “final four” format with the top finishers in the Spanish league and the Copa del Rey.
The competition has been played in a one-game final between the champions at the beginning of the season. The idea is to play the new Super Cup in January. The proposal will be made during the federation’s general assembly next week. Last year’s final, won by Barcelona against Sevilla, was played in Tangier, Morocco.