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South African footballer Jayden Adams dies

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder has sadly passed away aged 25

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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The young midfielder has sadly died just weeks after playing in his first World Cup
The young midfielder has sadly died just weeks after playing in his first World Cup

Dubai: Heartbreaking reports confirm that South African footballer Jayden Adams has died aged 25.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder made his FIFA World Cup debut for the national team just a few weeks ago, marking the biggest moment of his international career to date.

Adams played a vital role for his country as they made history in the 2026 World Cup by progressing to the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time ever, he played in each of South Africa's group matches.

"It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams," South Africa's minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie said, in a statement.

"South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his team-mates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international."

"The cause of Jayden's passing has not yet been confirmed, and I wish to appeal to members of the media and the public to exercise restraint and compassion, and to refrain from speculation, while his family and Mamelodi Sundowns are given the space and privacy they need at this incredibly difficult time. 

"Any official information will be communicated by the appropriate parties in due course."

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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