Odense, Denmark: Olympic medallists P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will lead a strong Indian challenge at the Denmark Open badminton tournament which gets underway here on Tuesday.

While Sindhu has been seeded third in the event, World no. 11 Saina is unseeded here. Sindhu will take on USA’s Beiwen Zhang in the opening round of the women’s singles. Saina, on the other hand, will be up against Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong.

In men’s singles competition, world no. 6 and India’s best bet Kidambi Srikanth has been seeded seventh in the tournament. Srikanth will face Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark in the opening round, while B Sai Praneeth will play Huang Yuxiang of China. (PTI)