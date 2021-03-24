New Delhi: Indian shooters did a historic sweep of medals in the women’s 25m pistol event at the shooting ISSF World Cup on Wednesday with Chinki Yadav winning gold, Rahi Sarnobat winning silver and Manu Bhaker taking bronze.
Chinki added the 9th gold medal in India’s overall tally while Asian Games gold medalist Rahi bagged the fifth silver for the nation. Chinki is trained by former Asian and CWG gold medalist Jaspal Rana.
India is at the top of the medals tally at the shooting World Cup with 19 medals overall consisting of 9 gold, 5 silver, 5 bronze.
Earlier, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won gold in men’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions event. He scored a total of 462.5 points to clinch the top spot on the podium. With Indian contingent in great form, it would be safe to say that India is all set to further consolidate the topmost position in the medals tally.