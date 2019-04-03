Dubai: The second annual edition of Gov Games, the Government of Dubai’s high-energy team-building challenge for domestic, regional and international government departments, roared into life today as thousands of spectators joined Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to cheer on the all-female teams competing in the opening day’s heats.

In response to the unprecedented success of the Gov Games, which is organised by the Executive Council of Dubai in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, Shaikh Hamdan has increased the total prize fund from Dh2 million to Dh3 million.

The additional prize pool will be split between the runners-up and third-place teams in the men’s and women’s competitions. The runner-up in each category will receive a prize of Dh300,000, while third-place finishers will each receive Dh200,000 per team. The respective men’s and women’s Gov Games champions will receive Dh1 million each.