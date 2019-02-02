Perhaps somebody feeling less pressure is Spaniard Mario Mola, one of the most vibrant triathletes on the circuit is returning to Abu Dhabi seeking his third title in the capital. The three-time world champion, however, has never won since the event has been held in Yas Marina and will be looking to end this anomaly. “I’ve won twice in Abu Dhabi — but I haven’t quite managed to get the top spot since the race moved to Yas Island. I’m hoping 2019 will be the year that I conquer the Yas Island course, and get my hands on an Abu Dhabi hat-trick! Starting the year with a good race is always a great confidence boost for the upcoming season, so I look forward to having a good performance in Abu Dhabi and to building from there.”