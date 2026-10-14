Saudi athlete suffers fracture in Houthi attack at Riyadh airport, pledges taekwondo comeback

The Saudi national team and Al Shabab Club athlete faces two further operations as she continues her recovery. Despite the setback, Asiri remains determined to return to the sport and represent her country again.

Asiri later discovered that her hand had been injured and her phone was missing. She was taken to King Fahd Hospital, where surgeons stabilised the fractured bones and stitched her wounds.

Asiri was travelling home to Jeddah with her father, Mahmoud, when the incident occurred. In an interview published by the Saudi Ministry of Health on its official X and Instagram account, she recalled the confusion and fear as passengers tried to reach safety.

“We came for the training camp, then competed in the championship and won gold. We were on our way back to Jeddah, but what happened, and alhamdulillah in all circumstances,” he said.

The athlete has represented Saudi Arabia in international, Gulf and Arab competitions. She won a silver medal at the Gulf Games and competed in the Arab Cup in Fujairah, adding to her medal collection with the national team.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.