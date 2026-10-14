Saudi athlete suffers fracture in Houthi attack at Riyadh airport, pledges taekwondo comeback

Taekwondo medalist injured in attack, pledges to represent Saudi Arabia again
Dubai: Saudi taekwondo athlete Sabah Al-Asiri has vowed to return to competition after suffering fractured bones in a Houthi attack at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, shortly after winning gold at a qualifying event for the Minister’s Cup.
Asiri was travelling home to Jeddah with her father, Mahmoud, when the incident occurred. In an interview published by the Saudi Ministry of Health on its official X and Instagram account, she recalled the confusion and fear as passengers tried to reach safety.
Asiri later discovered that her hand had been injured and her phone was missing. She was taken to King Fahd Hospital, where surgeons stabilised the fractured bones and stitched her wounds.
The Saudi national team and Al Shabab Club athlete faces two further operations as she continues her recovery. Despite the setback, Asiri remains determined to return to the sport and represent her country again.
“We Saudis always have high ambitions, and nothing can break us,” she said.
The athlete has represented Saudi Arabia in international, Gulf and Arab competitions. She won a silver medal at the Gulf Games and competed in the Arab Cup in Fujairah, adding to her medal collection with the national team.
Asiri said her previous achievements continued to motivate her during rehabilitation
Her father praised the hospital staff and Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel for supporting the family during her treatment.
“We came for the training camp, then competed in the championship and won gold. We were on our way back to Jeddah, but what happened, and alhamdulillah in all circumstances,” he said.
Asiri now faces a lengthy recovery, but her ambition to return to taekwondo and compete for Saudi Arabia once her medical condition allows remains unchanged.