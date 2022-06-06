Rihadh: Gamers8, the biggest Esports and gaming event worldwide, is to be held across eight weeks of action this summer in Riyadh, the capital city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The global Esports and gaming event will take place at a state of the art, purpose-built venue at Riyadh Boulevard City from Thursday, July 14 – Thursday, September 8, with elite and competitive tournaments on show.

Hosted under the theme of ‘Gamers8 – Your Portal to the Next World’, the thrilling action will be on display alongside some of the biggest names in entertainment and amid a series of festivals, concerts, shows, events, and more.

Best teams

With a purpose-built venue in the middle of the gaming dreamland, everyone is invited to come and enjoy the fun, as the best teams in the world converge in Riyadh to compete across six different titles – with a staggering $15 million prize pool.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said, “With an estimated 23.5 million gamers across the country, almost every home in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has someone with a deep passion for gaming. This passion for gaming has long been a source of pride for Saudis.

“The gaming sector in Saudi Arabia has been on a journey of progress and development that matches the greater ambitions of the country drawn by Vision 2030 – and that is epitomized by the hosting of Gamers8. The event in Riyadh this summer has a mission to blur the lines between what’s physical and what’s virtual and offer a spectacle and an occasion beyond what anyone has experienced before.

Ideal setting

“Our goal is to bring the virtual world of Esports and gaming out into the physical realm of Riyadh – a global city with immense purpose and burgeoning opportunity, and the ideal setting for Gamers8. We look forward to seeing you all this summer for what will be an unforgettable, futuristic, and incredible time.”

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8 will focus on four main pillars, each with something to offer for everyone. These four pillars are: Professional Esports, Festivals, Music and ‘The Next World Summit’, an Esports and a gaming summit that will bring together sector leaders and experts from around the world.