Seattle: The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC will go through San Francisco for the first time since 1997 after the 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks 26-21 on Sunday night to clinch the NFC West title. San Francisco have home-field advantage throughout the conference play-offs after winning their first division title since 2012.
It was another chapter in growing list of classic, memorable games between the division rivals, with San Francisco claiming their first win in Seattle since 2011. But it took a costly delay-of-game penalty by Seattle, a tough tackle by San Francisco rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw and a replay review before the 49ers could start to party.