Boston: Red Sox ace Chris Sale and manager Alex Cora both made early exits in Boston’s 7-2 loss to Houston in Game 1 of AL Championship Series on Saturday night.

Sale lasted just four innings, giving up two runs, one hit, four walks and a hit batter. Cora wasn’t far behind the lanky left-hander going back to the clubhouse.

The rookie manager was ejected in the bottom of the fifth inning with the game tied 2-2 after arguing a called third strike on Andrew Benintendi that ended Boston’s first rally of the game.

“You can’t argue balls and strikes, and I did,” Cora said.