However, Sooryavanshi’s stay at the crease ended with the first ball of the third over. The Indian youngster attempted a reverse sweep to Ayub's delivery, but the ball struck his gloves before carrying through to wicketkeeper Usman Khan, who completed the catch.

India won the toss and elected to bat first, with Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma opening the innings. The pair scored four runs in the first over before taking 24 runs from the second over, bowled by Saad Masood.

Following the catch, Ayub then celebrated the wicket with a baby celebration, joining his hands and shaking them side by side. It was unclear whether the celebration was specifically directed towards the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.