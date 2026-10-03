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Saim Ayub's baby celebration after dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi goes viral

Early breakthrough for Pakistan as Ayub sends Sooryavanshi packing

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Saim Ayub and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Saim Ayub and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
AFP

Dubai: Pakistan’s Saim Ayub dismissed India’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi early in the 2026 Asian Games men’s cricket gold-medal match in Nisshin, Japan before celebrating with a baby gesture.

India won the toss and elected to bat first, with Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma opening the innings. The pair scored four runs in the first over before taking 24 runs from the second over, bowled by Saad Masood.

However, Sooryavanshi’s stay at the crease ended with the first ball of the third over. The Indian youngster attempted a reverse sweep to Ayub's delivery, but the ball struck his gloves before carrying through to wicketkeeper Usman Khan, who completed the catch.

Sooryavanshi walked back after scoring 15 runs from nine balls, including two sixes, as Pakistan made an early breakthrough in the final.

Following the catch, Ayub then celebrated the wicket with a baby celebration, joining his hands and shaking them side by side. It was unclear whether the celebration was specifically directed towards the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi.

The television commentators also picked up on the moment, with one saying: “An interesting celebration as well.” The moment has since gone viral on social media.

Nevertheless, the match marks the first men’s cricket meeting between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games, with both teams chasing the gold medal.

India are defending the title they won at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, while Pakistan are aiming to claim their first gold medal in men’s cricket.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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