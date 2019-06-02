I am still pinching myself to see if this is real, winner says

Los Angeles: Anthony Joshua’s bid to make a splash in his US debut ended in misery for the three belt heavyweight world champion with a stunning loss to underdog Andy Ruiz at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Ruiz recorded a monster upset, by knocking down Britain’s Joshua four times to take the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles.

The 29-year-old Ruiz came into the fight as a massive 32-1 underdog but he won it by TKO in the middle of the seventh when the referee stopped it at 1:26 of the round after the fourth knockdown.

Ruiz, sent to the canvas once himself, knocked Joshua down twice in the third round and twice more in the seventh. “I still can’t believe it. I am still pinching myself to see if this is real,” Ruiz said.

Joshua (22-1, 21 KOs) had a massive height and reach advantage as he weighed in at a chiselled 112.4kg alongside the portly Ruiz, who beefed up to 121kg compared to 113kg for his most recent fight.

Ruiz, who has won four fights in a row, looked fearless and poised while Joshua — who delivered 21 knockouts in his 22 victories — never seemed to recover from the first knockdown early in the third.

“Riuz won fair and square but I know Anthony Joshua’s work ethic. Great fighters come back and improve,” said Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

Ruiz (33-1, 22 KOs) has been underestimated because of his physique, but he knew what was at stake and how fortunate he was to get a second chance at a world title.

He was a late replacement for Jarrell Miller, who withdrew from the bout with Joshua after failing three drug tests in April.