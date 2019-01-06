Brian O’Driscoll has been there and done that. But he also has some wise words for anyone who thinks rugby is an easy game — especially when it comes to injuries: listen to your doctor.
The sturdy 5ft-10ins, 93kg stalwart of many Ireland teams has his fair share of wounds during his time on the field, but he is also grateful he never had a career-ender, having witnessed so many of his counterparts forced out of a brutal game early due to a smash to the head, leg or neck.
“I never did an ACL, thank goodness,” he said, “It’s a difficult injury to have. I have seen many English, Scottish and Irish guys call time early due to such an injury. I have had a number of injuries — I have dislocated my shoulder and had neck surgery, knee surgery and ankle surgery — but if you listen to your specialists, then they will keep you on the right track. They are the key to getting you firing again.
“There is no quick road back but you just listen to the guys in the recovery room and they will get you on the right road and back on the field.”
Profile: Brian Gerard O’Driscoll
Date of birth:
January 21, 1979
Place of birth: Dublin, Ireland
Height: 1.78m
Weight: 93kg
Rugby union career
Position: Outside centre
History: 1999—2014
■ Leinster: 186 appearances, 311 points
■ International: Ireland 133 appearances, 245 points
■ British and Irish Lions: eight appearances, five points
■ Barbarians: three appearances, five points.