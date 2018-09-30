Los Angeles: Former England captain Wayne Rooney scored two goals and had an assist as DC United gave their play-off push a boost with a 5-0 rout of the Montreal Impact on Saturday.

Luciano Acosta finished with a goal and three assists and Paul Arriola added two goals for United who moved a step closer to the sixth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

United are now in firm control of their destiny after coming into the game five points behind Montreal with two games in hand.

“I think the last few weeks we’ve been building momentum at the right time,” Rooney said.

“We’ve put ourselves in a great position and we knew we didn’t want to let all the hard work slip tonight.”