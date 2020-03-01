Zach LaVine's top score of 26 points for Chicago Bulls went in vain. Image Credit: AFP

New York: Reserve Mitchell Robinson had a career-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Julius Randle added 22 points and 10 boards, and the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls 125-115 on Saturday to snap a six-game losing streak.

RJ Barrett finished with 19 points and Taj Gibson had 17 points and eight rebounds in his return after missing his last game due to back spasms.

Zach LaVine scored 26 points and Coby White chipped in 22 off the bench for the Bulls, who have lost their last two games and 10 of 11.

New York led by as many as 17 points early in the third quarter before Chicago cut the lead to two to start fourth quarter.

Bulls reserve Daniel Gafford’s dunk made it 110-105 with 3:56 left before New York went on a 9-2 run, including seven points from Randle, to take a 119-110 lead with 2 minutes to play.

New York took advantage aa 66-53 halftime lead after Chicago missed its last six shots. Thaddeus Young put the Bulls up 51-50 with 3:43 left in first half before the Knicks went on 16-3 run, scoring nine straight to close out the second period. Barrett shot 7 for 8 from the field and finished 17 points in the first half.