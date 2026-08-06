‘Respect senior players’, India’s just-retired batter Ajinkya Rahane says

After the humiliation against New Zealand in 2024, India suffered another series whitewash last year, losing to South Africa 0-2, for the first time at home since the 1999-2000 season. Standing fifth in the WTC standings with away series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and a home series against Australia coming, the road to the WTC final looks increasingly tough for in-transition India.

"There are hardly any senior players left. Test cricket needs them. You need to respect the senior players. All the senior players going at once has been the issue," he added.

Speaking on the 'Stick to Cricket' podcast, Rahane said, "Test cricket fans are proper cricket lovers. New players have come in over the last two years in Tests. I still feel Test cricket needs seven to eight senior cricketers and two to three younger players. But what we are seeing now is that all the players are actually new.

Out of the batting order that raised an entire generation in 2010s, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja are the only players left, something which Rahane believes has contributed to India’s dismal Test record over the last two years.

While Rahane and his middle-order batting partner Cheteshwar Pujara were the first casualties after the WTC final loss to Australia and found themselves out of the set-up soon after, legends like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin retired from international cricket within a matter of six months or so as India suffered a whitewash series loss to New Zealand at home in 2024 and the 1-4 loss to Australia away from home in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

Ajinkya Rahane was one of those classical Test batters, unhurried, compact, but capable of raising the tempo when required. Besides his impeccable Test record, Rahane also had a decent ODI and T20 career. He put his hand up when India needed him, both as a batter and captain, but as it so often happens in international cricket, he was cast aside earlier than expected.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.