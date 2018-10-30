Boston: The World Series champions, the Boston Red Sox, have returned to Fenway Park, carrying the championship trophy.

A caravan of buses arrived at Fenway on Monday night, less than 24 hours after the Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 to win the World Series in five games, giving the organisation their fourth title since 2004.

A couple hundred fans and about a half-dozen TV cameras were waiting for the team.

Fans started cheering when the buses arrived and roared when catcher Christian Vazquez got off the second bus holding the trophy.

Manager Alex Cora got off the first bus and held his index finger aloft to acknowledge the crowd.

He was asked, “How does it feel to be a world champion?”

“Different,” Cora said before he strolled away.