Red Bull and Al Ain Club announce new partnership

As one of the UAE’s most successful football clubs and a two-time AFC Champions League winner, Al Ain Club has built a record of sustained success at home and across Asia. Known as the “Boss” of UAE football, the club has established itself as a dominant force in the domestic game and a proven competitor on the Asian stage. The partnership builds on Al Ain Club’s success in the UAE and across Asia, with Red Bull’s global experience in elite sport supporting the club’s ambitions on the world stage.