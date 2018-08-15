Atlanta: Rookie Ronald Acuna Jr hit two home runs, one of them to lead off the game on the first pitch, sending the Atlanta Braves to a 10-6 win over the visiting Miami Marlins.

Acuna hit a lead-off home run for the third straight game, and he became the youngest player in baseball history to go deep in five consecutive games. The Venezuelan phenom was 3-for-5 with four RBIs. He has 19 homers in his rookie season, including eight in his past eight games.

Acuna, 20 years, 239 days old, already had become the youngest player ever to homer four games in a row, accomplishing that feat when he blasted long balls to open both ends of a Monday doubleheader against the Marlins.

The Braves have won four in a row. They improved to 11-3 against Miami and 39-19 against the National League East, who Atlanta leads by two games over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.