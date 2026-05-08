Real Madrid in Chaos: Mbappé Sale Petition, Squad Fights & More

Real Madrid chaos deepens ahead of El Clasico amid fights, petitions and fan unrest
Dubai: Real Madrid are a team not used to losing, and it’s showing.
Two straight trophyless seasons have plunged Madrid into chaos, and with one of the most anticipated El Clasicos in years looming this weekend, things could be about to get even worse.
All Barcelona needs to do is avoid defeat on Sunday when the two sides meet and the Blaugrana will be crowned LaLiga champions.
Despite the huge match ahead, Madrid fans have had little chance to breathe as tensions off the pitch continue to rise, beginning with the latest fallout involving midfielders Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.
According to multiple reports, Real Madrid midfielders Valverde and Tchouameni were involved in two separate physical confrontations on Wednesday and Thursday.
Valverde reportedly needed hospital treatment and stitches after the incidents.
Real Madrid acknowledged the reports and released the following statement: “Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the incidents that occurred this morning during the first team's training session, it has decided to open disciplinary proceedings against our players Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouameni.
"The club will provide updates on the resolutions of both proceedings once the corresponding internal procedures have been completed."
The tension reportedly stemmed from the first incident, with Valverde allegedly refusing to shake Tchouameni’s hand after a challenge from the French midfielder during Wednesday’s clash. What followed was an increasingly heated atmosphere at training.
In a highly unusual move, the entire squad was reportedly kept at the training ground for an emergency “crisis cabinet” meeting. According to reports, no players were allowed to leave until the situation had been dealt with internally, with club president Florentino Perez personally involved in the discussions.
Cadena SER also reported that Valverde suffered a head injury during one of the confrontations and was forced to leave the training center in a wheelchair. Real Madrid later confirmed the Uruguayan midfielder’s head injury in an official statement released on Thursday.
The statement read: “After the tests carried out today on our player Fede Valverde by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a cranioencephalic trauma. Valverde is at home in good condition and will need to rest for 10 to 14 days, as indicated by medical protocols for this diagnosis."
Despite scoring an incredible 85 goals in 100 appearances for Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé has struggled to fully win over sections of the Madrid fanbase.
Many supporters have pointed to the club’s trophy drought, which began following his arrival at the start of the 2024/25 season, while others believe his signing disrupted the team’s balance.
Given all of this, it probably wasn’t the best time for the French star to be seen in Sardinia over the past several days as he was granted some time off by the medical staff of the Spanish team.
With the timing of the trip seeming unconventional, there is also an online petition to ask for Real Madrid to sell Mbappe in the summer that has reached over 35 million signatures.
"Madridistas, make your voice heard. If you believe change is needed, don't stay silent sign this petition and stand for what you think is best for the club's future", the petition says.
If it couldn’t get any worse, former Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger got himself amongst the drama.
A Real Madrid coach was slapped by Rudiger in a video which has circulated online.
The Athletic has stated Rudiger apologised about the incident and also took many of the players and their families out for lunch as a means of rebuilding some bridges.
While this seemed to put an end to that quarrel, there are still issues brewing within the club.