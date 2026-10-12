Jadeja’s dismissal was the final wicket to fall as Saurashtra were bowled out for 392 in their first innings on the second day. Chirag Jani also made a valuable contribution with 83 runs, while Mankad’s century was the highest individual score of the innings.

Ravindra Jadeja had resumed the second day unbeaten on 72 and needed 51 balls to complete his century. However, his innings ended in the following over as Dharmendrasinh held on to the return catch.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.