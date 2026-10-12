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Ravindra Jadeja gets dismissed by Jadeja after scoring 16th first-class hundred

Saurashtra's Jadeja shines with century, dismissed by fellow Jadeja in Ranji opener

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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India's Ravindra Jadeja looks on during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on August 25, 2026.
India's Ravindra Jadeja looks on during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on August 25, 2026.
AFP-ISHARA S. KODIKARA

Dubai: Ravindra Jadeja marked his return to the Ranji Trophy with his 16th first-class century, only to be dismissed by a fellow Jadeja shortly after reaching the milestone.

The Saurashtra all-rounder scored 102 off 209 balls against Chhattisgarh in their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 opener at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. His innings included seven fours before Dharmendrasinh Jadeja dismissed him through a caught-and-bowled effort.

The dismissal carried an added twist, with Dharmendrasinh having previously been Jadeja’s teammate at Saurashtra.

Ravindra Jadeja had resumed the second day unbeaten on 72 and needed 51 balls to complete his century. However, his innings ended in the following over as Dharmendrasinh held on to the return catch.

The Indian all-rounder had played a crucial role in Saurashtra’s recovery after the hosts slipped to 151 for four. He shared a 205-run partnership with Prerak Mankad, who scored 129 off 150 balls, helping the team move into a strong position.

Jadeja’s dismissal was the final wicket to fall as Saurashtra were bowled out for 392 in their first innings on the second day. Chirag Jani also made a valuable contribution with 83 runs, while Mankad’s century was the highest individual score of the innings.

Chhattisgarh’s Dev Aditya Singh was the leading wicket-taker, finishing with 5-67. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja claimed two wickets, including the prized scalp of his former teammate.

The century adds to Ravindra Jadeja’s impressive record in first-class cricket and provides valuable match practice ahead of India’s upcoming Test assignments. The 37-year-old remains an important figure in India’s red-ball setup, combining his left-handed batting with his left-arm spin.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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