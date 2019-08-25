Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashid Al Qamzi in action. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi maintained his 100% qualifying record in the 2019 UIM F2 World Championship on Sunday by clinching pole position for the Grand Prix of Italy.

Just as he did during the previous two rounds in Lithuania and Norway, Al Qemzi dominated qualifying in Brindisi where two of the three stages were carried over from last night.

After setting fastest times in the first two qualifying phases, the Emirati driver won the 10-boat shootout with a lap of 34.47, ahead of Sweden’s Bimba Sjöholm, 35.16, and Norway’s Tobias Munthe-Kaas, 35.34. Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Tayer set the seventh fastest time with a lap of 36.19.