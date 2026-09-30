Saudi Arabia’s semi-final will be played on October 3. They will possibly play UAE or Qatar based on their rankings as both teams face each other on September 30 to decide the top position of Group B.

The rare situation meant the tournament regulations had to be used to settle the second qualifying place. Such a draw was an unusual way to decide a knockout-stage place in football.

There was also confusion immediately after the matches. Oman’s players were initially informed that they had qualified, while Iraq’s players were told they had been eliminated. Officials later corrected the information after confirming that the teams could not be separated through the applicable criteria.

The situation became complicated because the two teams were level on the relevant qualification criteria. Both had drawn 1-1 in their opening game, while the results of the final round left them level on points and goal difference.

The hosts beat Iraq 2-0 at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah on Tuesday to finish Group A top with nine points. At the same time, Oman fought back from a goal down to beat Kuwait 3-1, leaving Oman and Iraq level on four points in the same group.

Dubai: Saudi Arabia booked their place in the Gulf Cup 27 semi-finals as Group One winners, but they had to wait for a draw to discover their fellow last-four team after an extraordinary finish to the group stage.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.