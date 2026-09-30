Lot draw drama sends Oman through as Iraq miss out despite Kuwait win
Dubai: Saudi Arabia booked their place in the Gulf Cup 27 semi-finals as Group One winners, but they had to wait for a draw to discover their fellow last-four team after an extraordinary finish to the group stage.
The hosts beat Iraq 2-0 at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah on Tuesday to finish Group A top with nine points. At the same time, Oman fought back from a goal down to beat Kuwait 3-1, leaving Oman and Iraq level on four points in the same group.
The situation became complicated because the two teams were level on the relevant qualification criteria. Both had drawn 1-1 in their opening game, while the results of the final round left them level on points and goal difference.
A draw of lots at the InterContinental Hotel in Jeddah was therefore required at around 12:00 am local time to determine who would face Saudi Arabia in the semi-finals.
Oman turned out to be the lucky team who were picked from the draw. Bad luck for Iraq despite winning their defeating Kuwait 3-2 in the earlier Group Stage game.
There was also confusion immediately after the matches. Oman’s players were initially informed that they had qualified, while Iraq’s players were told they had been eliminated. Officials later corrected the information after confirming that the teams could not be separated through the applicable criteria.
The rare situation meant the tournament regulations had to be used to settle the second qualifying place. Such a draw was an unusual way to decide a knockout-stage place in football.
Saudi Arabia’s semi-final will be played on October 3. They will possibly play UAE or Qatar based on their rankings as both teams face each other on September 30 to decide the top position of Group B.
The winner of that match will face Oman in the semifinal as the latter finished second in Group A courtesy of their draw.