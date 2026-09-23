Reijnders admits money was behind his Saudi Arabia move

‘My grandchildren can live off it’: Reijnders on Saudi move
Tijjani Reijnders is not trying to hide the reason behind his move to Saudi Arabia.
The Netherlands midfielder left Manchester City after just one season to join Al Qadsiah in a €61 million move this summer. And when asked about the money involved, the 28 year old was refreshingly open about it.
“I don't want to have to work anymore after my career,” Reijnders said.
He admitted that his earnings at Manchester City would probably have already given him that luxury. But the contract in Saudi Arabia offers something much bigger: financial security for generations of his family.
“If this choice means my grandchildren can also live comfortably, why wouldn't I do it?” he added.
Reijnders reportedly received a hugely lucrative contract, with some reports valuing the package at around €100 million. That's very lucrative for someone who flopped in the Premier League.
Al Qadsiah have officially confirmed that Reijnders signed a five year deal.
Yes, money was a big reason but money was not the only reason behind his surprise exit from City.
Reijnders wanted to play as a dynamic midfielder, moving between defence and attack, but felt he was increasingly being pushed into a more attacking role. After seeing the same pattern during preseason, he decided to look elsewhere.
A conversation with Al Qadsiah coach Brendan Rodgers then helped convince him that moving to Saudi Arabia did not necessarily mean closing the door on European football forever.
Reijnders has no problem admitting the financial package made the decision easier.
For him, it was an opportunity to secure not just his own future, but his family's for generations.