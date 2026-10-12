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Qantas flights delays and no Wi-Fi: Greg Norman calls out the Australian airline

Greg Norman slams Qantas for delays, poor service, and lack of Wi-Fi

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Greg Norman and Qantas
Greg Norman and Qantas

Dubai: Greg Norman has criticised Qantas Airways over flight delays, baggage handling and the lack of Wi-Fi, saying the Australian airline has lost the reputation that once made it one of the world’s best carriers.

The former world No. 1 golfer, whose net worth has been estimated at $400 million, took to social media after travelling on a Sydney-to-Dallas flight that departed around three hours late. He also complained about waiting an hour for his bag to arrive in Dallas.

“I have always tried to support my national airline Qantas. Sadly their reputation of the ‘never on-time’ airline (or the ones I am on - this time Syd - Dallas circa 3 hrs late departing) + a hour to get one bag in Dallas now has me looking elsewhere,” Norman wrote.

He suggested Emirates as an alternative, praising its reliability, Wi-Fi and comfort, despite the longer journey.

“Too bad, as Qantas was once one of the top 3 in the world for a great travel experience. Alas no more,” he added.

Norman was particularly critical of the airline’s priorities, questioning why passengers were not receiving better service despite the cost of tickets.

“Profit before customer caring, reputation and service!? And not to have WiFi in this day and age with the cost/ticket - #insane #dated,” he said.

However, the former LIV Golf CEO distinguished between the airline’s ground staff and its management, praising employees while urging Qantas administrators to restore the carrier’s standing.

“Ground staff excellent - Qantas Admin get to work and bring back the pride in - ‘The Spirit of Australia’ and be a world leader in your industry again!!” he wrote.

Norman knows the airplane industry quite well as he owns Studio Norman, which designs custom interior and exterior private business jet under the name N1GN. The 71-year-old has reportedly also owned seven private jets in his life.

However, his latest issue is regarding one of the most famous public charters in the world.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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