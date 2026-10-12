“I have always tried to support my national airline Qantas. Sadly their reputation of the ‘never on-time’ airline (or the ones I am on - this time Syd - Dallas circa 3 hrs late departing) + a hour to get one bag in Dallas now has me looking elsewhere,” Norman wrote.

The former world No. 1 golfer, whose net worth has been estimated at $400 million, took to social media after travelling on a Sydney-to-Dallas flight that departed around three hours late. He also complained about waiting an hour for his bag to arrive in Dallas.

Dubai: Greg Norman has criticised Qantas Airways over flight delays, baggage handling and the lack of Wi-Fi, saying the Australian airline has lost the reputation that once made it one of the world’s best carriers.

Norman knows the airplane industry quite well as he owns Studio Norman, which designs custom interior and exterior private business jet under the name N1GN. The 71-year-old has reportedly also owned seven private jets in his life.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.