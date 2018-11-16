Tokyo: An unprecedented match-up between boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr and a Japanese kickboxer half his age is back on, according to the Japanese promoter behind the fight.
The bout between Mayweather and Tenshin Nasukawa, first announced earlier this month, was abruptly scrapped by the American boxer shortly after he revealed his plans to take on the kickboxer.
But on Friday, the CEO of mixed martial arts promoter Rizin said the fight planned for New Year’s Eve was back on.
“Misunderstanding with Floyd Mayweather has been resolved,” Nobuyuki Sakakibara tweeted on his account.
“He will face off against Tenshin Nasukawa on December 31, New Year’s Eve.”