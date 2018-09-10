Oakland, California: Stephen Piscotty homered and Oakland rallied from an early three-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 7-3 on Sunday, the Athletics’ fourth straight win and sixth in seven games.

Matt Olson had two hits including a double for the A’s, who are 30 games over .500 (87-57) for the first time since closing out 2013 at 96-66.

They’ve won nine of their last 10 against the Rangers. Piscotty’s homer in the seventh inning was his career-high 23rd, surpassing his 2016 total with St. Louis. Oakland trailed 3-0 when Olson doubled off Ariel Jurado (2-5) in a five-run fourth in which the A’s scored five runs on three hits, three walks, an error, a wild pitch and a passed ball. Ramon Laureano doubled in a run later in the inning.