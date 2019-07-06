Las Vegas: The NBA Summer League game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans has been postponed because of an earthquake.

Preliminary estimates by the US Geological Survey say a 7.1 magnitude quake hit in Southern California on Friday night, and it was felt all the way in Las Vegas. The overhead scoreboard at the Thomas & Mack Center was swaying, and officials elected to delay the game and have the teams leave the floor while gauging if it was safe to continue.

Games in UNLV’s other gym, the Cox Pavilion, could continue because that gym lacks an overhead scoreboard.