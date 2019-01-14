Boston: Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes. Drew Brees against Jared Goff.
Two high-profile rematches with the Super Bowl on the line.
The NFL’s highest-scoring offences face off in the conference championships next Sunday. Brady leads the New England Patriots into Kansas City to take on Mahomes and the Chiefs, and Brees and the New Orleans Saints host Goff and the Los Angeles Rams.
“We’ll see how it goes,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “Well-coached, they have a lot of explosive players. We had a tremendous game with them here earlier. That was a long time ago. We’ll see where we are now, see where they are.”
It’s the first time in the Super Bowl era that the NFL’s top four scoring offences all reached the conference championships.
But New Orleans’ defense played a crucial role in their 20-14 win over Philadelphia in the divisional round on Sunday. Marshon Lattimore had two interceptions, including one on the Eagles’ final drive, and the Saints erased an early 14-0 deficit.
“We were real calm and poised and we knew we were going to get things done,” Brees said.
New England showed off thier rushing attack in a 41-28 win against the Los Angeles Chargers. Sony Michel rushed for 129 yards and three TDs.