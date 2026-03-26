Pat Cummins gives timeline on IPL return

Cummins injured his lower back through stress‑related damage, which dates back to mid‑2025. The issue first emerged during Australia’s tour of the West Indies in July 2025 and was later aggravated when he made a brief appearance in the Ashes series later that year, leading to ongoing problems and ultimately ruling him out of several key fixtures, including the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and the early part of the Ashes campaign.