Pat Cummins gives timeline on IPL return

The Australian bowler is currently nursing an injury
Australia captain Pat Cummins has shared a positive update on his back injury recovery, stating he aims to make his comeback around the middle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.
Cummins injured his lower back through stress‑related damage, which dates back to mid‑2025. The issue first emerged during Australia’s tour of the West Indies in July 2025 and was later aggravated when he made a brief appearance in the Ashes series later that year, leading to ongoing problems and ultimately ruling him out of several key fixtures, including the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and the early part of the Ashes campaign.
On the Business of Sport podcast, Cummins confirmed that he has returned to bowling and is steadily progressing through a structured rehab program. “I’m still recovering from a back injury, but it’s good. I’m back bowling in the nets,” he said, signaling that his comeback to competitive cricket is on track.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain acknowledged he will miss the opening stage of the tournament but remains hopeful about returning on schedule. “The IPL is starting soon. I won’t make the start of that, but it shouldn’t be too long before I’m back out there playing,” he added in the episode reportedly recorded last week.
Cummins described a careful recovery plan, noting that he is currently bowling every third day. “I’m back bowling. I’m bowling basically every third day at the moment. We’ve mapped out a plan to get me right by the middle of the tournament, so hopefully, if nothing goes wrong, I’ll play the back half plus the finals,” he said.
The Hyderabad-based franchise has announced that India’s wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will step in as captain for the 2026 season in Cummins’ absence.
Cummins also emphasized how crucial local players are in helping connect and communicate effectively within a diverse team. “We’ve got quite an experienced bowling group of local guys… I’m definitely leaning on the local guys who do know them well, or even speak the language,” he explained.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL champions in 2016, will kick off their season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday, aiming to remain competitive until their regular captain rejoins for the crucial stages.