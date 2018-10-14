Boston: David Pastrnak scored three times, giving him 101 goals in his career, and Patrice Bergeron had three assists as the Boston Bruins kept Detroit winless with an 8-2 victory over the Red Wings on Saturday.

It was the second career hat-trick for Pastrnak, who has scored seven times in five games this season. Cody Eakin scored with 1:25 left and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots to lead Golden Knights to 1-0 win over Flyers.

Connor McDavid scored the go-ahead goal on the power play and added an assist, lifting Edmonton to their first win of the season, 2-1 over Rangers.