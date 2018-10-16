Chicago: Mason Crosby, who missed four kicks a week ago, connected on a 27-yard field goal as time expired Monday to lift the Green Bay Packers over San Francisco 33-30 in an NFL thriller.

Aaron Rodgers completed 25-of-46 passes for 425 yards and two touchdowns to Davante Adams, guiding the Packers on a tying touchdown drive then leading Green Bay on an unlikely march for Crosby’s game-winning redemption field goal.

The Packers improved to 3-2 with one drawn while San Francisco fell to 1-5. Robbie Gould kicked a 46-yard field goal to end the second quarter that gave the 49ers a 24-20 half-time lead.