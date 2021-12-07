Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC) on Tuesday met with Brigitte Henriques, President of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee at Expo 2020 Dubai.
During the meeting held at the French Pavilion at Expo 2020, Ahmed was briefed about exhibits that promote the Summer Olympic Games 2024 scheduled to be held in Paris. He also learnt about preparations for the event which is returning to Paris after 100 years. They last hosted the Olympics in 1924.
During the meeting, the two leaders explored ways to boost bilateral cooperation to support the Olympic movements in both nations and enhance the performance of athletes.
Henriques explained the city’s commitment to organise an Olympic Games that upholds the principles of sustainability through a series of initiatives aimed at reducing gas emissions, among others. His Highness also commended the UAE’s target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
The meeting was attended by Mohammed Bin Sulayem, Secretary General of the UAE National Olympic Committee; Azza Bint Suleiman, Assistant Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee for Administrative and Financial Affairs; Laurence Fischer, French Ambassador for Sport and Jean-Pierre Siutat, Vice President of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee, in charge of International Relations.