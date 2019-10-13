Witherspoon’s corner stopped the fight after the seventh round

Oleksandr Usyk celebrates his win. Image Credit: AP

Chicago: Oleksandr Usyk did everything in his heavyweight debut with the exception of knocking down Chazz Witherspoon.

Usyk dominated, earning a technical knockout win over Witherspoon in the seventh round on Saturday night.

In his highly anticipated pro debut, Usyk (17-0) showed his dominance over Witherspoon with an array of jabs and combinations.

Witherspoon (38-4) showed a strong chin, never going down, but his corner saw enough and stopped the fight after the seventh round.

Usyk had no regrets about not putting Witherspoon on the canvas.

“I did what my trainer told me to do. I just follow their orders and that was to box. And I did box, but if I had the opportunity, I would take that opportunity,” Usyk said.

After dominating the cruiserweight division, Usyk expects to jump into title fight contention.

Usyk is the WBO’s mandatory challenger for the winner of the Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua rematch on December 7.