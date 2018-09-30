Edmonton, Alberta: Kailer Yamamoto celebrated his 20th birthday with two goals in the Edmonton Oilers’ 4-3 pre-season victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Yamamoto got his second of the game early in the third period, tapping a goalmouth feed from Drake Caggiula behind goalie Mike Smith to complete the scoring.

Yamamoto has six goals in six exhibition games.

At Boston, Brian Elliott made 26 saves and Michael Raffl scored twice in the third period to lead the Flyers to 4-1 win over Bruins.

Taylor Leier and Wayne Simmonds also scored for Philadelphia (4-2-1). At Detroit, Jonathan Bernier made 25 saves to lead the Red Wings to 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.