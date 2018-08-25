Dubai: Ocean Fair emerged as the champions of the 20th edition of Al Wahda Indian Independence Day Cup at the Ocean Fair Sports Club Grounds at the Dubai Investment Park.

In the final, Ocean Fair defeated ANIB by five wickets in the seven-a-side tournament held on the second day of Eid.

This tournament as a seven-a-side one-day tournament is being held for the last 20 years to celebrate India’s Independence day.

ANIB were restricted to 62 for two in five overs and Ocean Fair won the match in 4.2 overs through Hafeez Afridi’s quick 29 and Ritchie Jacob’s 17 runs.

Jacob, who has been instrumental in many of Ocean Fair’s victories, was declared man of the final for his tight bowling too. He had also bowled brilliantly in Ocean Fair’s semi-final victory over Anchor Marine by four wickets taking two wickets for just two runs.

Anchor Marine posted 42 for three in five overs but Ocean Fair reached the target losing one wicket with Jacob scoring 15 runs and Afridi chipping in with an unbeaten 20.

ANIB had reached the final stopping Desert Roofing by 15 runs. The hero of ANIB’s win was Fanoos Kanwal who scored 33 runs in their team’s total of 61 for one in five overs. Desert Roofing were restricted to 47 for 3.

The individual award winners were Best Bowler: Mohammad Yousuf (ANIB), Best Batsman: Fanoos Kanwal (ANIB), Man of the Tournament: Hafeez Afridi (Ocean Fair).

Brief scores:

First semi-final: Ocean Fair bt Anchor Marine by 4 wkts. Anchor Marine 42 for 3 in 5 overs. (Rehman Gull 14, Mohammad Ilyas 14n.o; Ritchie Jacob 2 for 2) Ocean Fair 43 for 1 in 4 overs (Hafeez Afridi 20n.o Ritchie Jacob 15)

Second semi-final: ANIB bt Desert Roofing 14 runs. ANIB 61 for 1 in 5 overs. (Fanoos Kanwal 33; Tahir Hussain 2 for 9) Desert Roofing 47 for 3 in 5 overs. (Mumtaz Ali 20, Mohsen Arif 2 for 5)

Final: Ocean Fair bt ANIB by 5 wickets. ANIB 62 for 2 in 5 overs. (Waroona Pereira 18, Rizwan CP 16) Ocean Fair made 64 for 1 in 4.2 overs. (Ritchie Jacob 17, Hafeez Afridi 29). Man of final: Ritchie Jacob.