California: The Oakland Athletics recorded their second consecutive walk-off win on Saturday night, scoring the game-ending run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning on a wild pitch by Minnesota Twins reliever Trevor Hildenberger in a 3-2 win at Oakland, California. The result lowered Oakland’s magic number for clinching an American League play-off spot to one.

A win by the A’s (91-64) on Sunday or a loss by the Tampa Bay Rays (86-68) at Toronto would assure Oakland’s first trip to the playoffs since 2014.

Stephen Piscotty led off the ninth in a 2-2 tie with a double, then advanced to third on a one-out throwing error by Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco.