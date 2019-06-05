Russian to return from 9-month suspension at September 7 event in UAE capital

Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) fights Conor McGregor during the UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena last year. Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, it was announced on Tuesday.

The UFC lightweight champion will return from a nine-month suspension to face off against the interim lightweight champion in the UAE capital on September 7.

Nurmagomedov, 30, was suspended for a brawl following his UFC 229 victory over Conor McGregor in October.

The Russian’s victory in the fourth round against McGregor gives him an undefeated record of 27-0, including 11 straight wins since joining UFC.

After the win, he jumped the Octogon’s fence and fought with members of McGregor’s team.