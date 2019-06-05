Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, it was announced on Tuesday.
The UFC lightweight champion will return from a nine-month suspension to face off against the interim lightweight champion in the UAE capital on September 7.
Nurmagomedov, 30, was suspended for a brawl following his UFC 229 victory over Conor McGregor in October.
The Russian’s victory in the fourth round against McGregor gives him an undefeated record of 27-0, including 11 straight wins since joining UFC.
After the win, he jumped the Octogon’s fence and fought with members of McGregor’s team.
His nine-month ban ends on July 6. He was also fined $500,000. McGregor was himself banned for six months and fined $50,000.