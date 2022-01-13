Melbourne: Novak Djokovic was confirmed in the official draw for the Australian Open men's tournament on Thursday despite uncertainty over whether the government will cancel his visa for a second time.
Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is weighing exercising discretionary powers to revoke Djokovic's visa, which could scuttle the Serbian superstar's bid for a record 21st major title and 10th at Melbourne Park.
The 34-year-old Djokovic is scheduled to open his title defence either on Monday or Tuesday.
Even if he is allowed to stay, there are questions over his preparations and fitness for a gruelling two-week tournament after he was forced to spend four nights in a detention facility. If he is ruled out of the opening Grand Slam of the year before its starts, his place will be taken by a so-called "lucky loser", someone who lost in the final round of qualifying.
Six-seeded Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal is also gunning for a 21st Slam title and he will start against American Marcos Giron.
World number two and US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, a Melbourne finalist last year, opens against Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen.
On the women's side, top seed and world number one Ashleigh Barty, who won the Adelaide International last week, will meet a qualifier first up as she targets a maiden Grand Slam title on home soil.
Defending champion Naomi Osaka, seeded 13, is in Barty's quarter of the draw and will start her title defence against Colombia's Camila Osorio. She is projected to meet the Australian in the round of 16. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka, who has crashed early in two warm-up tournaments, will begin against Australian Storm Sanders.
US Open champion Emma Raducanu faces a tough clash against American Sloane Stephens.